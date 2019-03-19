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My Flower Infused Oils
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3 views • March 19, 2019
We can make our own body care lotions and products from skin nourishing flowers in the garden! Non toxic remedies are much cheaper than the ones full of synthetic chemicals that can lead to inflammatory problems!
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