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Obama Responsible For The Death Of Thousands Of Muslims, Media Ignores
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11 views • March 18, 2019
When you realize your reality fed to you by the mainstream media is a lie and the deception is meant to manufacture your complicity in a system rigged to serve the most sadistic of intentions, what do you do with that information?
https://www.infowars.com/judge-obamas-drone-strikes-are-war-crime/
https://www.infowars.com/when-will-obama-aides-come-clean-about-u-s-saudi-war-crimes/
https://www.infowars.com/five-years-of-obama-death-drones-has-snuffed-out-2400-lives/
https://www.infowars.com/judge-obamas-drone-strikes-are-war-crime/
https://www.infowars.com/when-will-obama-aides-come-clean-about-u-s-saudi-war-crimes/
https://www.infowars.com/five-years-of-obama-death-drones-has-snuffed-out-2400-lives/
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