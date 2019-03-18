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Beto O'Rourke Asked By Reporter If He Has Ever Dropped Acid
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4664 views • March 18, 2019
Tyler Baggins joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to discuss whether or not Beto dropped acid, will he win, and he signed Tyler's skate board.
https://www.infowars.com/beto-is-dangerous-but-not-because-he-can-win/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-beto-take-down-that-wall-youll-see-what-will-happen/
https://www.infowars.com/beto-orourke-officially-enters-2020-presidential-race/
https://www.infowars.com/beto-is-dangerous-but-not-because-he-can-win/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-beto-take-down-that-wall-youll-see-what-will-happen/
https://www.infowars.com/beto-orourke-officially-enters-2020-presidential-race/
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