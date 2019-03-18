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Full Show – Global Elite Evacuating The West Ahead Of Planetary Economic Collapse – 03/18/2019
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730 views • March 18, 2019
A gunman who killed three and wounded nine is at large in the Netherlands. Airports and schools are on lockdown after Dutch authorities raised the terrorist threat to its highest level while hunting for the 37-year-old Turkish man. Joining today’s show is the founder of Unite America First Will Johnson explaining Dems’ desperate attempts to derail Trump’s MAGA agenda. Also, bestselling author Vox Day explains what conservatives should do for alternative media against Big Tech censorship.
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