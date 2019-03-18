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Congressman Dan Burton Comments on Dr. Offit 10,000 Vaccines at Once - SHUT UP!
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90 views • March 18, 2019
Congressman Dan Burton's grandson became autistic after receiving 9 shots in one day.
10,000 vaccines = approximately 11 pounds of vaccines.
When Burton asks people at CDC is he could inject them with the same shots as his grandson, they decline.
10,000 vaccines = approximately 11 pounds of vaccines.
When Burton asks people at CDC is he could inject them with the same shots as his grandson, they decline.
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