© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Man Breaks Down The History Of Reparations
Follow
0
Share
Report
147 views • March 18, 2019
Will Johnson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the history of reparations in the United States which just so happens to demonstrate the timeless hypocrisy of the Democrat Party.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.