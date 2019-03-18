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Gohmert Calls Out Senate Republicans Who Sided With Dems in Opposing Trump's Border Emergency
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11 views • March 18, 2019
Rep. Louie Gohmert said the 12 Senate Republicans who joined Democrats on Thursday in blocking President Trump’s national emergency declaration sent the wrong message to Americans.
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