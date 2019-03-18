© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Dept. Official: Bush Liked Young Boys
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • March 18, 2019
Explore the ENTIRE Internet safely! https://virtualshield.com/zublick
A State Department official who worked under former President George H.W. Bush verifies what we have been reporting all along…that Bush 41 was a predator who liked and trafficked young boys. Bush was a frequent visitor to Jeffrey Epstein’s Orgy Island and involved in child sacrifices at Bohemian Grove. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
A State Department official who worked under former President George H.W. Bush verifies what we have been reporting all along…that Bush 41 was a predator who liked and trafficked young boys. Bush was a frequent visitor to Jeffrey Epstein’s Orgy Island and involved in child sacrifices at Bohemian Grove. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.