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MUST SEE: Black Journalist Talks About The Reality Of White Genocide
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148 views • March 18, 2019
Will Johnson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how the mainstream, leftist media pushes an anti-white agenda onto its viewers that subtly and overtly perpetuates the bigoted belief that the world would be a better place without people of 'white' ancestry.
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