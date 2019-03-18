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UK Column News 18/3/19 - May Brexit, McCain-CNN-Steele Nexus, OPCW Fail
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22 views • March 18, 2019
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.
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START – Utrecht, Netherlands shooting: ‘one dead’ as man opens fire in tram
Attack follows the recent shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand
Theresa May’s hypocrisy…?
If you would like to support us, please join the UK Column community here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
START – Utrecht, Netherlands shooting: ‘one dead’ as man opens fire in tram
Attack follows the recent shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand
Theresa May’s hypocrisy…?
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