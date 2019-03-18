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Full Show- Free Speech Targeted After Facebook Massacre
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125 views • March 18, 2019
The Facebook Massacre shooter wanted to start a civil war by provoking gun confiscation — but the attack has been on free speech with prison & massive fines for even possessing the Facebook video and independent sites targeted while tech giants are left alone. Will there ever be another Zapruder film? Then Richard Gage presents evidence that explosives, not 2 planes, brought down 3 buildings in NY.
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