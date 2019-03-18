© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jail for JFK Zapruder Film: If Today’s Censorship Standards Had Been Used
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • March 18, 2019
New Zealand is threatening 10 yrs jail for possessing Facebook Massacre video, 14 yrs for distributing plus $137,000 to any web sites. And independent video & social media are being punished for the sins of Facebook, but not the monopolists. There will never be another Zapruder film exposing their lies if they succeed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.