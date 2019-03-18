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Free Speech and Shutting Down the Vaccine Debate - Truthstream Media
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1464 views • March 18, 2019
Melissa and Aaron Dykes does another fantastic job with this critically important vaccine issue. They focus on the coordinated effort to squelch any debate on the safety of vaccines, or whether we should even have a choice to have this sh!t injected into our bodies.
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