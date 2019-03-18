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Geopolitics Is a Very DIRTY BUSINESS ...
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11 views • March 18, 2019
Streamed live 18th March 2019
- New Zealand mosque attack
- Benjamin Netanyahu told New Zealand foreign minister, Murray McCully that support for a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories would be viewed as a "declaration of war"
- In Nov 2018 New Zealand voted against Israel on 8 out of 9 resolutions before UN security council.
- Former German foreign minister, Andreas Von Bulow shared his insights on 9/11
- Gilet Jaune, horrific injuries increasing
- New Zealand mosque attack
- Benjamin Netanyahu told New Zealand foreign minister, Murray McCully that support for a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories would be viewed as a "declaration of war"
- In Nov 2018 New Zealand voted against Israel on 8 out of 9 resolutions before UN security council.
- Former German foreign minister, Andreas Von Bulow shared his insights on 9/11
- Gilet Jaune, horrific injuries increasing
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