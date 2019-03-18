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YangGang Is Death To America
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213 views • March 18, 2019
Many jumping on the Andrew Yang 2020 campaign under the impression that he is a moderate Democrat. However, if you read the policies on his website (Yang2020.com) you'll quickly see he is extremely radical.
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