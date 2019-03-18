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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 3/17/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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54 views • March 18, 2019
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The Complete un-edited show as originally broadcast earlier today
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
RUSH LIMBAUGH: MOSQUE SHOOTER A LEFTIST WHO STAGED FALSE FLAG ATTACK TO FRAME CONSERVATIVES
MILLIE'S REPORT ON THE LGBTQ FREAKS TRYING TO TURN OUR KIDS INTO DRAG QUEENS
DESMOND & THE KILLER
CONVICTED RAPIST OF 8 YR OLD BOY BUSTED READING TO KIDS AT "DRAG-QUEEN STORY TIME" AT HOUSTON LIBRARY. BACKGROUND CHECK NEVER DONE BY LIBRARY IMBECILES
The Complete un-edited show as originally broadcast earlier today
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
RUSH LIMBAUGH: MOSQUE SHOOTER A LEFTIST WHO STAGED FALSE FLAG ATTACK TO FRAME CONSERVATIVES
MILLIE'S REPORT ON THE LGBTQ FREAKS TRYING TO TURN OUR KIDS INTO DRAG QUEENS
DESMOND & THE KILLER
CONVICTED RAPIST OF 8 YR OLD BOY BUSTED READING TO KIDS AT "DRAG-QUEEN STORY TIME" AT HOUSTON LIBRARY. BACKGROUND CHECK NEVER DONE BY LIBRARY IMBECILES
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