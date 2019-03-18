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Vaxxed – An Update – Plus result of CBD experiment
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51 views • March 18, 2019
I shared the video “Vaxxed” with several two years ago and described it, GMOs, and Glyphosate. There is also a review of an experiment I did on myself using CBD oil. This is not sensational or technically deep, but I suggest is it technically accurate.
Notes: http://Kozlowski.org/2019-03-17+1
Notes: http://Kozlowski.org/2019-03-17+1
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