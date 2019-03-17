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Merck's President Led a Biological Warfare Program Against Americans
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20 views • March 17, 2019
Merck and Co created the HPV vaccine Gardasil, the MMR vaccine, and others.
During the peak of WWII, George W. Merck, president of Merck and Co was in charge of the War Research Service, the biological warfare division of the larger Federal Security Agency.
Mirror from https://youtu.be/PvE_mP_I52U
During the peak of WWII, George W. Merck, president of Merck and Co was in charge of the War Research Service, the biological warfare division of the larger Federal Security Agency.
Mirror from https://youtu.be/PvE_mP_I52U
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