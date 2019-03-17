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Crusade Prayer - To consecrate your children to Jesus Christ
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10 views • March 17, 2019
When recited every day, it will bring your children close to the Merciful Heart of Jesus...
O dear Mother of Salvation, I consecrate my children (name of child/children here) before your Son, so that He can bring them peace of spirit and love of heart.
Please pray that my children will be accepted into the Merciful Arms of your Son and keep them from harm.
Help them to stay true to the Holy Word of God especially in times, when they are tempted to turn away from Him. Amen.
O dear Mother of Salvation, I consecrate my children (name of child/children here) before your Son, so that He can bring them peace of spirit and love of heart.
Please pray that my children will be accepted into the Merciful Arms of your Son and keep them from harm.
Help them to stay true to the Holy Word of God especially in times, when they are tempted to turn away from Him. Amen.
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