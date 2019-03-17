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A Review of the History Channel’s ‘Jesus: His Life”
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21 views • March 17, 2019
The History Channel has made its reputation with a wide range of shows delving into the past. This season, when we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the channel retells His story with a four-part series. What can we expect from "Jesus: His Life?" Stay tuned and I'll give you my take.
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