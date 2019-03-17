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Freedom Hub Working Group - Stephen Moore
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4 views • March 17, 2019
Stephen Moore -visiting senior fellow in economics at the Heritage Foundation, former senior economic advisor - Donald Trump for Presidental Campaign where he helped write the Trump tax plan and worked on energy and budget issues for candidate Trump. Moore was also a senior economic analyst with CNN, where he provides daily commentary on the economy, fiscal policy, and politics. Former Fox News contributor and a regular contributor for the Wall Street Journal editorial page.
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