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Celebrating Green on St. Patrick’s Day
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3 views • March 17, 2019
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! 💚🌿🌱🥬🍃 We love celebrating GREEN Days with you! They remind us of our Racks of Leafy Greens and Herbs at our bright & warm Grow Farm!!
🤝 Thank you for your continued Suport in voting *Daily* for AgZeit throughout March for the small business grant contest! http://bit.ly/VoteAgZeit
🤝 Thank you for your continued Suport in voting *Daily* for AgZeit throughout March for the small business grant contest! http://bit.ly/VoteAgZeit
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