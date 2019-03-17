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Jeanette Finicum at Red Pill Expo Bozeman Montana 2017
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60 views • March 17, 2019
Mrs. Finicum brought the house down with a voice filled with a sweet and lovely thunder which reached into the heart of everyone in that convention hall. With more than five hundred souls in the convention center at Bozeman, Montana, Jeanette Finicum wrapped every soul at the place with a rhapsody of innocence. . Her beauty and dignity filled the convention center, Everyone was moved. LaVoy Finicum speaks from beyond the clouds through the love of his noble and courageous wife.
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