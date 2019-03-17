Our True History Has Been Stolen

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Published on Mar 15, 2019
Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 367 - American Voice Radio, March 15, 2019 - http://thecrowhouse.com
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
"Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past." - George Orwell