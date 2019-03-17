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16 Years in China, 14 Weeks in London
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5 views • March 17, 2019
First upload after six mad months in which I left China after 16 years, went to live in Hanoi for three months and then escaped back to London. I talk about the reverse culture shock and lawless London.
View my pix: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cosmicsausage/
View my pix: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cosmicsausage/
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