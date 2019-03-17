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♚ ♛ THE POTATO MASHER V3 ULTIMATE GHETTO BEAST SLEEPER EMULATION GAMING PC
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2 views • March 17, 2019
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PC Specs,
gtx 1050 ti
i5 3570k @ 4.4ghz (air)
16gb crucial ddr3 ram
fatality pro gaming MB
256gb Goldfir ssd
There will be loads more pc related gaming emulation content to follow
Please help the channel grow and enjoy :)
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGVeXstZyigC2mo5RQLS7NQ
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z0zbM7cwaSR0/
Thank you for watching my video.
See you again!?
Help Support The Channel
https://www.patreon.com/n3
PC Specs,
gtx 1050 ti
i5 3570k @ 4.4ghz (air)
16gb crucial ddr3 ram
fatality pro gaming MB
256gb Goldfir ssd
There will be loads more pc related gaming emulation content to follow
Please help the channel grow and enjoy :)
YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGVeXstZyigC2mo5RQLS7NQ
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z0zbM7cwaSR0/
Thank you for watching my video.
See you again!?
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