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I do not believe in Reality anymore
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55 views • March 16, 2019
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https://www.patreon.com/stargods
The following link demonstrates exactly how reality shifts and the Mandela effect work.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2edutu
https://www.patreon.com/stargods
The following link demonstrates exactly how reality shifts and the Mandela effect work.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2edutu
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