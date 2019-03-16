© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - #188 - Dane Wigington
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • March 16, 2019
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - 1 hour weekly broadcast for Saturday, March 16, 2019
One headline in this weeks' broadcast that Dane covers is that Amazon refuses to sell books which help autism affected people.... IF... the book reveals heavy metals need to be removed from the body. Why?...because that admits this is a relevant cause of autism. Amazon is in lockstep with big pharma and vaccines. Amazon is shameless, plus they've made some very bad decisions for Whole Foods since they took it over.
One headline in this weeks' broadcast that Dane covers is that Amazon refuses to sell books which help autism affected people.... IF... the book reveals heavy metals need to be removed from the body. Why?...because that admits this is a relevant cause of autism. Amazon is in lockstep with big pharma and vaccines. Amazon is shameless, plus they've made some very bad decisions for Whole Foods since they took it over.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.