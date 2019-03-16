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How NOT To Be Disarmed, by 1st Generation Supersoldier, John Stormm
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94 views • March 16, 2019
When all the WRONG people want to decide how safe it is to take everything from you; you need to learn how to be "armed" in more ways than they are expecting. This master is totally dedicated to common (and uncommon) people EVERYWHERE reclaiming their own power. I produce these as a responsible "elder sibling", in hopes you will apply yourselves to being independent and free from powers that would only ruin your "shine". Be STRONG and stay vigilant for your rights!
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