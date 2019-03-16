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C.Y.A. for Targeted Individuals (Covering Your Ass)
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118 views • March 16, 2019
This is an instructional video intended to help Targeted Individuals help themselves against the government's dirty dealings. In a nutshell: Document EVERYTHING, EVEN if they try to tell you it's "illegal". If you suspect you're getting things you never bargained for from your local medical institution or have a strong military history in the family: You might really want to listen to this for ideas of how to protect yourself from criminally inclined "authority".
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