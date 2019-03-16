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The Battle of Lepanto, the turning point of the West's ruination by the Ottoman Empire.
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12 views • March 16, 2019
Simply an Audio version of this Websites article (see link), 'How the 1571 Battle of Lepanto saved Europe'
https://www.catholiceducation.org/en/culture/history/how-the-1571-battle-of-lepanto-saved-europe.html?fbclid=IwAR1lkfWnJwxFNUneAPiBn-JnlE60rJ0hwpj9j74gG2rfB7-6eFEX2Xa3eII
https://www.catholiceducation.org/en/culture/history/how-the-1571-battle-of-lepanto-saved-europe.html?fbclid=IwAR1lkfWnJwxFNUneAPiBn-JnlE60rJ0hwpj9j74gG2rfB7-6eFEX2Xa3eII
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