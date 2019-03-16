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Jeb Bush calls for Republican to challenge Trump in 2020
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8 views • March 16, 2019
Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian and former Trump Campaign aide David Bossie on how former presidential candidate Jeb Bush said that a Republican should challenge President Trump in 2020.
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