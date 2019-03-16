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Jeb ‘not man enough’ to challenge Trump in 2020: Diamond & Silk
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13 views • March 16, 2019
Social media stars Diamond & Silk discuss how President Trump vetoed a congressional resolution, which sought to block his national emergency declaration and how former presidential candidate Jeb Bush said that a Republican should run against the president in 2020.
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