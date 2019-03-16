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Will Trump’s first-ever veto play a role in 2020?
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13 views • March 16, 2019
Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief for The Hill, discusses how President Trump vetoed the congressional resolution blocking his emergency declaration and how the president’s veto will impact the 2020 election.
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