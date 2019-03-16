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Bernie Sanders faces criticism over report he called for nationalization of all industries in 1970s
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6 views • March 16, 2019
American Majority CEO Ned Ryun discusses how Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is facing scrutiny over a report that he called for the nationalization of all U.S. companies in the 1970s.
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