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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 3/15/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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118 views • March 16, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
CPS INVESTIGATING "MOTHER" AFTER 11-YR OLD "DRAG KID" DANCED AT GAY BAR
MILLIE WEAVER RETURNS
BRENTON TARRANT THE NEW ZEALAND SHOOTER AKA "THE BACKPACKER KILLER" MANIFESTO
LOW-LIFE OLIVER DARCY CALLS CONSERVATIVE SITE VISITORS VILE, RACIST, REPREHENSIBLE
Guests:
Maram Susli aka "Syrian Girl"
Stewart Rhoades
Matt Bracken
John Abiskaron
Millie Weaver
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
CPS INVESTIGATING "MOTHER" AFTER 11-YR OLD "DRAG KID" DANCED AT GAY BAR
MILLIE WEAVER RETURNS
BRENTON TARRANT THE NEW ZEALAND SHOOTER AKA "THE BACKPACKER KILLER" MANIFESTO
LOW-LIFE OLIVER DARCY CALLS CONSERVATIVE SITE VISITORS VILE, RACIST, REPREHENSIBLE
Guests:
Maram Susli aka "Syrian Girl"
Stewart Rhoades
Matt Bracken
John Abiskaron
Millie Weaver
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich
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