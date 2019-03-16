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Tainan Dalpra Defeats Brown and Black Belts at Artista Invitational
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17 views • March 16, 2019
Tainan Dalpra won the Brown Belt Division by Loop Choke at the Artista Invitational in December 2018. Dalpra also submitted Black Belt Bill "The Grill" Cooper in a Challenge Match following his win in the Brown Belt Division with a Loop Choke. The following day, Dalpra conducted clinics for adults and kids at Artista BJJ in Nashville, TN.
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