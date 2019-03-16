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High School to Bilderberg
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22 views • March 16, 2019
This started as simply relating what I saw at a local high school, but got on to the Bilderberg conference that was happening that day and a perspective from a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. While it did go long, it is not what you will normally hear from the popular pundits.
Notes: http://kozlowski.org/2017-06-03+1
Notes: http://kozlowski.org/2017-06-03+1
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