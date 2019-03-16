© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones’ LIVE Coverage Of New Zealand Mosque Shooting - 03/15/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • March 16, 2019
Dozens of people in a New Zealand mosque were gunned down by a terrorist who live-streamed the entire massacre. Additionally, at least 48 are suffering injuries ranged from minor to critical. Today’s special guests include regional expert Syrian Girl, SEAL graduate Matt Bracken, and founder of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes breaking down the terror attack. Millie Weaver and Dr. Nick Begich join Alex Jones in the final hour.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.