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New Zealand Shooter's Manifesto Broken Down And Explained - War Room Full Show
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432 views • March 15, 2019
The New Zealand shooting is the biggest story on everyone’s minds today, we break it down and the Manifesto the shooter left and what it means. In other news, we look at the deep trouble big tech in America may be in as well as legal developments in the Supreme Court and the Department of Intelligence Agency.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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