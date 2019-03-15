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Globalists Panic As God Awakens The True Resistance
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974 views • March 15, 2019
People everywhere are still digesting the news of the tragedy in New Zealand. Alex takes your calls and talks to John Abiskaron for his thoughts on the reprieve allowed to America by God.
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