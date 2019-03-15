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New Jussie Smollett Scandal! Left Caught Posting Racist Comments
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236 views • March 15, 2019
Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break the news that she's obtained documentation, through the help of a turncoat insider, that proves leftist groups are intentionally posting racist comments while mascaraing as conservatives to help demonize right leaning voices and websites.
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