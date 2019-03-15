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The Shocking History of Cancer Surgery
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47 views • March 15, 2019
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Get ready for the jawdropping history of Cancer Surgery, detailing how carving out tumors from cancer patients has gained public acceptance over the past 500 years.
In addition, you'll learn about 4 of the most gruesome cancer surgeries ever developed. I hope this information inspires you to ask your doctor for evidence before accepting any operations from them.
https://endalldisease.com/subscribe
Get ready for the jawdropping history of Cancer Surgery, detailing how carving out tumors from cancer patients has gained public acceptance over the past 500 years.
In addition, you'll learn about 4 of the most gruesome cancer surgeries ever developed. I hope this information inspires you to ask your doctor for evidence before accepting any operations from them.
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