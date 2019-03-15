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What is FALSE Spiritual Growth? (What is Spiritual Growth?)
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175 views • March 15, 2019
Warning! The difference between false spiritual growth and true spiritual growth is VERY subtle. In the video, I mention things like Yoga and Christianity in such a way that a non-understanding mind could assume I am against those things. If you do that, you will miss the point. The ego of humankind is a very subtle and sneaky phenomenon. It can easily turn something beneficial into something damaging, just by allowing it to latch onto an activity and give you the false idea.
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