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Stewart Rhodes: Patriots Must Not Back Down From Facts After Massacre
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214 views • March 15, 2019
Many questions remain after the shooting in New Zealand. Stewart Rhodes joins Matt Bracken & Alex to break down why patriots must be aware of false smears and remember their personal values.
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