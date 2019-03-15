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The FB Massacre: New Zealand Terror Attack To Kill Web Freedom
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259 views • March 15, 2019
The mass shooting in New Zealand appears to line up with the narrative that conservatives are violent and hateful and therefore deserve to be censored. Matt Bracken joins Alex to reveal how actually Facebook is responsible for the attention this murderer received.
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