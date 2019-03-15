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Nebraska Flooding Threaten Nuclear Power Plant, Evacuations Ordered
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1591 views • March 15, 2019
March 15, 2019 – Mary Greeley News – The Nebraska Public Power District issued a Notice of “Unusual Event” on Friday after the Missouri River reached 42.5 feet. The Cooper Nuclear Station will continue to operate. At 7:30 a.m., the river was at 43 feet and was a foot away from overtopping the levee at Brownville.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82966
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82966
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