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FDA Cover-Up of Dangerous Med Devices, DoJ Pays for Vaccine Injury & Death
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104 views • March 15, 2019
Did you know the FDA has a database of dangerous medical devices that are STILL being used, kept secret from doctors and patients? Do you know how much TAXPAYER money was paid for vaccine injuries and deaths in the 1st Quarter of 2019 alone? It’s private profits, taxpayer losses as Big Pharma pays nothing and the public has risk hidden from them.
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