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Mosque Attack: “To Start US Civil War”
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1336 views • March 15, 2019
The NZ shooter said his goal was to start a US civil war by goading the left into gun confiscation. The left is chomping at the bit to attack both 1st & 2nd Amendments though he self-identified as an “eco-fascist”, calling conservatives “corporatists” and saying he doesn’t like Trump and isn’t a Christian.
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