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Video: Mosque Shooter Hates Conservatives, Loves Communism Plus News Blackout On ISIS Attack Of Christian Churches
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331 views • March 15, 2019
Reports are now emerging that the Mosque shooter is not the white "Christian conservative" the MSM says that he is. Alex Jones exposes the false narrative surrounding this tragedy.
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